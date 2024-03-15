Tompkins Financial Corp Has $1.91 Million Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,798,000 after acquiring an additional 445,814 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $688,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $178,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $119,380.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $178,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 144,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,539. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.87 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

