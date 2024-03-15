Tompkins Financial Corp Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 108,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 812.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,302,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 16,563,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,471,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $157.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.