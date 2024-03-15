Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,396,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,072. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

