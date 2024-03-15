Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.3 %

MA traded down $6.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $473.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,325. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.28 and a twelve month high of $482.00. The company has a market capitalization of $441.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

