Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.52 and a 200-day moving average of $127.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.