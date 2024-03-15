Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 38,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,850. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $118.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $108.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

