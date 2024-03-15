TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,847,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 14th total of 1,449,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.4 days.
TMX Group Price Performance
Shares of TMXXF remained flat at $25.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 115,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $26.49.
TMX Group Company Profile
