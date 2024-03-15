TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,847,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 14th total of 1,449,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.4 days.

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of TMXXF remained flat at $25.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 115,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

