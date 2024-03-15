TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 117.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.