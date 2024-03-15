Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 56300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Titan Mining Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36.
Titan Mining Company Profile
Titan Mining Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Mining
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.