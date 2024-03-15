Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.25

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.25 and last traded at $86.14, with a volume of 212200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDW has been the topic of several research reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Tidewater Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,462,747.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,514.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,514.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter worth $71,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

