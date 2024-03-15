The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $221.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

View Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.