The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Kathryn E. Falberg Sells 103,030 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $77.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $6,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

