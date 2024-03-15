The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $344,600.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

SO opened at $69.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

