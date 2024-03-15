The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Insider Sells $529,653.81 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.70. 629,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,026. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.65 and a 200 day moving average of $285.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $347.71.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,192,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.