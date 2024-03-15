The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Joint
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Joint Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. Joint has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $17.68.
About Joint
The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Joint
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.