The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Joint alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Joint

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Joint Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Joint by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345,133 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 101,850 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Joint during the third quarter worth $867,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. Joint has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

About Joint

(Get Free Report

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.