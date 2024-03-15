The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $373.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,837. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10. The company has a market capitalization of $371.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. HSBC downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

