The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 35,805 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,912. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $385.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.17. The stock has a market cap of $371.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

