The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,923,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $167,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLU stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.