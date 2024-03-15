The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 339,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after buying an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,479,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.62. The company had a trading volume of 609,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.08 and its 200-day moving average is $139.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.71.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

