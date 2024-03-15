The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.60. 3,574,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,754,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

