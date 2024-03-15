The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Decreased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BA traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $182.27. 1,969,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,531,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.15. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

