The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Trimmed by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $159.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $168.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average is $136.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

