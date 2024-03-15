Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in February

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the February 14th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

Shares of TOIPF remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Thai Oil Public has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

