Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 2,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.52. 39,962,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,545,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.56 and a 200-day moving average of $227.12. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.