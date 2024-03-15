Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.61. 43,999,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,671,227. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.04.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

