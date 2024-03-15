Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $9,386,000.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $9,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,073,024.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Down 0.6 %

Tenable stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 344,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.