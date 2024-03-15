Telsey Advisory Group Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $155.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.08.

Shares of DG stock opened at $150.10 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average is $128.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

