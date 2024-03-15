Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $83.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.12.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ ASO opened at $71.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.