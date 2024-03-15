Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.71 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 1,426,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,600,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

