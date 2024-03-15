Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 14th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.2 days.

TCCHF stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440. Technogym has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

Recommended Stories

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, plate loaded equipment, weight benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

