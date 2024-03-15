Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Director Edward J. Stenger Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Stenger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $23,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,030.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Team Stock Performance

Team stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

Get Team alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Team by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Team by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Team

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.