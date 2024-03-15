Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Pure Cycle worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

PCYO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,617. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 35.45%.

PCYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Pure Cycle Profile

Free Report

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

