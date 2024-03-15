Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.86. 595,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.83 and its 200-day moving average is $450.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.54 and a twelve month high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

