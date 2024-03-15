Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 791.7% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 14.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after buying an additional 44,816 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.15. The stock had a trading volume of 230,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,898. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,327.22 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $100.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,065,003.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,306 shares of company stock worth $2,276,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

