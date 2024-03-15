Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Garmin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Garmin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,625. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.33 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.