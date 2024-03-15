Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $2,198,737. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Up 1.5 %

LOGI stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.98. 372,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,142. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.80.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Logitech International

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.