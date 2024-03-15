Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. 611,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

