Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $316.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.97.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

