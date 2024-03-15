Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $415,449,000 after acquiring an additional 611,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $283.81. 2,831,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,362,015. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.70 and its 200-day moving average is $283.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

