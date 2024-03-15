Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up approximately 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 546,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,211. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

