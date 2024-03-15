Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,290 shares of company stock worth $7,142,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.51. The stock had a trading volume of 831,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,591. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.20 and a twelve month high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

