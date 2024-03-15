Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.91.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MOH traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $405.35. 134,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,284. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.42 and a 12-month high of $410.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

