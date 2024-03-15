Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 177,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after buying an additional 35,374 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 130,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 77,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 95.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $348,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,188,672.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,341 shares of company stock worth $6,780,486 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.