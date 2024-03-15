Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Trading 3.5% Higher

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.93. 350,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,364,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taseko Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 233,235 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 663.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 712,220 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.