Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Trading 3.5% Higher

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.93. 350,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,364,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Taseko Mines Stock Up 3.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.94.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taseko Mines
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.