Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 57.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $8.95 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $909.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

