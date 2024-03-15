Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Target were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

