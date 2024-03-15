Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Target by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

TGT stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,850. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average of $131.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

