Taj Singh Acquires 100,000 Shares of Barsele Minerals Corp. (CVE:BME) Stock

Barsele Minerals Corp. (CVE:BME – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Taj Singh bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.
Barsele Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:BME opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.42.
About Barsele Minerals
