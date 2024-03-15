T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a growth of 123.6% from the February 14th total of 74,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

T Stamp Stock Up 1.9 %

IDAI opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. T Stamp has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Get T Stamp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T Stamp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDAI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T Stamp by 315.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 54,559 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T Stamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in T Stamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T Stamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T Stamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.