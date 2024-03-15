T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $2,223,265.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,790,993 shares of company stock valued at $781,390,056. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.38. 2,849,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,623. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.03 and a 200 day moving average of $152.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

